Adorable Golden Retriever Puzzled by Strange Mask

Some canines love stealing things, including shoes, toys, and even underwear. In this case, a doggo has found a strange piece of cloth, but it is not clear what it is for. Luckily, there is someone who can show the pooch how to use it properly.
This golden retriever has no clue what a mask is or how people wear the strange things. Ignorance is indeed bliss! The owner, however, shows the dog the mask - which has a golden retriever snout on it. Well, it may look weird, but the main thing is that the doggo is not scared by the bizarre apparel, so it's okay.
Monkeys and apes are genetically the closest to humans, as some 97% of our DNA is identical to theirs. The Internet is filled with videos of monkeys reflecting human-like behaviour, because they are eerily similar to people even on a deeper psychological level.
India is home to around 14,000 leopards and with many forest areas adjoining rural settlements, wild animals often enter human homes or become victim to man-made structures. The Indian Forest Department deploys employees to rescue wildlife in such situations.
Dogs are awesome friends, energetic, brave, cunning, and full of tricks, but they are also loyal and caring. They are always happy to protect their human pals – especially the smallest ones, and are ready to share their toys and food with those little guys, like it is their own puppies.
