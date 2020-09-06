You Definitely Want to Hear This Conversation: Monkey 'Shares Secret' with 'Hooman' Friend

This new human-monkey friendship video on Twitter is possibly going to be among your favourite ones that show human-like behaviour among mammals. In the viral video, a monkey is seen sitting on a chair next to a young boy, possibly on a movie set. The monkey taps on the boy's shoulder, who then bends towards it and lends an ear to hear what it says.
After some time, the boy does the same. The act, which might be staged, further shows the monkey deeply thinking about something after listening to the boy. The video ends with the monkey scrolling through the boy's phone, probably looking at something they talked about in their secret conversation.
— Nature & Animals 🌴 (@AnimalsWorId) September 6, 2020
