Push It to the Limit: Tiny Golden Retriever Becomes Mountain Climber

This adorable golden retriever pup is able to climb a sofa like Mount Everest, and it won't give up easily! The little doggo is like a true hero - relentless, strong, and always ready to climb to new heights. Maybe the pup learned to do this by watching Bernese mountain dogs or a St. Bernard? Well, it doesn't matter; after this kind of training, the retriever will easily be able to conquer even the highest peaks.
This pupper attempts to climb "Couch Everest" for the 1st time.— Golden Retriever Channel (@GoldretrieverUS) September 3, 2020
See if that cute butt makes it?
(via pupsofgolden IG)#cutenessoverload #dogcelebration #welovedogsusa pic.twitter.com/iGzTpjey7T
All comments
Show new comments (0)