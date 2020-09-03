Teamwork Makes the Dream Work: Smart Ape Helps Human Friend

Footage shared on Twitter captures a chimpanzee and his human friend out on a stroll, walking hand-in-hand as the primate leads the way forward. When it is time for them to climb up to the second floor of their tree house, the considerate simian is more than happy to help up his human companion. To top it all off, the smart ape proceeds to fist-bump his pal.
This is the best thing you'll see today! pic.twitter.com/hYqJT8GHLA— Nature & Animals 🌴 (@AnimalsWorId) September 3, 2020
What a great friendship!
