Cheetah Chasing Wild Boar Or Vice Versa? Watch The Hunting Game Change

Susanta Nanda, an officer in the Indian Forest Services took to Twitter on Wednesday to post a thrilling video of a cheetah hunting its prey.
The snippet starts with a cheetah charging towards a wild boar, almost bagging its lunch, but just then the tables turned: within seconds, the boar managed to let the cheetah outrun it, securing itself a safe position behind the predator.
अजीब दास्तां है ये— Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) September 1, 2020
कहाँ शुरू कहाँ खतम 😳😳
(What a strange story this is ...) pic.twitter.com/RnI9UVuHzh
While the clip did not show who eventually won the chase, several people noted in the comment section the strength and might of wild boars who are both omnivorous and fast thinkers.
