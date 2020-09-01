India: Clip of 15 Year-Old Teenage Girl Fighting Back Against Phone Snatcher Goes Viral

A video of a courageous 15-year-old girl Kusum Kumari who battled a cellphone snatcher in India's Jalandhar City is going viral on social media.
In the video, Kumari can be seen walking when a motorbike starts following her and the pillion rider grabs her hand and tries to snatch her phone. However she resists and grabs the accused's hand as well and follows him. After a while, she manages to grab him by his t-shirt and drags him off the bike.
Despite being physically assaulted by the snatcher, the girl did not let him go until a passerby came to her rescue.
The girl in the video, which has had over 277,000 views, has won the hearts of netizens. Kusum is being praised for her bravery.
According to local media reports, the teenage girl is undergoing treatment at a private hospital. The accused have both been arrested.
