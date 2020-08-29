Watch Sleepyhead Golden Retriever Puppy Yawn Like a Baby

Golden retrievers are adorable not just when they are playful and vivacious, but also when asleep. Watching this little baby in deep slumber is therapy in itself. The cute charmer flaunts his puppy belly and yawns in the end. When he stretches his little body with paws up in the air it will melt your heart.
Good Evening from the Golden Retriever Channel. Sleepy pupper on red flannel. Must be bedtime. Love the toe beans— Golden Retriever Channel (@GoldretrieverUS) August 28, 2020
Snoozles💤😴😴💤#CutenessOverload#dogcelebration
(Nicholberrygoldens IG) pic.twitter.com/r2u8UXtoeq
