Playful Pups Make the Most of Hurricane-Flooded Front Yard

Footage of pups Marley and Dolly splashing through the floodwaters was captured Thursday by Louisiana resident Nathan Wolsefer, the owner of the playful doggos.
View this post on Instagram
Wolsefer told video licensor Storyful that the water zoomies began “just a little while after Hurricane Laura had passed” through their home city of DeRidder. The hurricane itself made landfall about two hours from Wolsefer’s residence before moving inland and weakening into a tropical storm later in the day.
These pups sure know how to make lemonade out of those lemons they were handed.
All comments
Show new comments (0)