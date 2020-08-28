Golden Retriever Chills by Poolside

Marking International Dog Day, one of Twitter’s most starry golden retrievers, called “Napa the Golden”, treated its over 11,000 followers with a chill poolside video.
Napa’s account is run by its Chicago-based family members, who keep posting cute updates of the retriever’s day-to-day life.
In the latest video, Napa, who is a day late in celebrating the special day for dogs, is seen sitting on stairs in a funny position, just being stunningly flawless.
You have to take a look.
I'm sorry I haven't tweeted about #NationalDogDay yet...I've just been sitting here trying to cope with finding out that it's not every day pic.twitter.com/lWm253Jgsw— Napa the Golden (@napathegolden) August 26, 2020
In the short time since being posted, the video has already garnered over 2,400 likes and more than 13,200 views.
