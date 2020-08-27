Jumbo to the Rescue: Elephant Kicks Impala to Save it From Drowning in Watering Hole

A kind-hearted elephant was at a watering hole with its herd when it saw a hapless impala stuck in the mud. The roaring elephant kicked the impala to haul it out of the waterhole and save it from drowning. The jumbo then chased the impala away from the danger.
They don’t know each other..— Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) August 27, 2020
They again might not be meeting each other...
But that doesn’t stop the elephant from rescuing an Impala caught in a waterhole💚 pic.twitter.com/bRHd3KB1EB
