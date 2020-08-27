Owls May Look Angry All the Time But Watch This One Having a Hearty Laugh

Owls have large eyes and feathery ridges instead of eyebrows, which can make for an intense look. This may be one reason that they appear angry a lot of the time, but the laugh of this viral Indian Eagle Owl may help change your opinion.
In a viral video on Twitter, an Indian Eagle Owl can be seen sitting and looking intensely into the camera before bursting into laughter, which is cute - despite its constant stare.
Is he laughing at us. Indian Eagle Owl Vc @Prasenj67023185 pic.twitter.com/AfulICFERa— The Wild India (@the_wildindia) August 25, 2020
All comments
Show new comments (0)