Adorable Golden Retriever Rescues his Cute Stuffed Bunny Friend from a Washing Machine - Video

Golden Retrievers were bred over a century ago to bring hunters birds they had shot out of the sky in wet regions of the UK. In 2020 they still love water and to retrieve things. This dog was filmed as he put his head inside a washing machine to rescue his stuffed toy. He then put it on the ground and took it away from the world of hoomans!
Omgosh! I found stuffie guy in this hot flipper machine. Had to save him. JUST had to save him. He's OK now. Whew, close call.— Golden Retriever Channel (@GoldretrieverUS) August 24, 2020
