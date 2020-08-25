Into the Wilderness: Two Pythons Rescued, Released in Himalayan Jungles of India

In the Haldwani area of northern India’s Himalayan state Uttarakhand, local forest officials recently rescued two adult pythons and released them into the wilderness.
Videos of the rescued snakes have been making the rounds on social media.
#Uttarakhand: Two pythons rescued from Gaulapar area in Haldwani yesterday by @ForestDeptt Quick Response Team. pic.twitter.com/to4pBozN1C— noorjahan1988 (@noorjahan19881) August 25, 2020
Some farmers were working in the lush green Haldwani region when they spotted the two pythons, around 10-12 feet long, slithering in the grass. The local forest officials from the mountain region were informed and soon the Quick Response Team arrived on site and took the snakes into the jungle.
Despite being non-poisonous, pythons are a dangerous species of constricting snake. They are capable of growing over 23 feet in length and can weigh up to 200 pounds. Their girth can also grow as big as that of a telephone pole.
