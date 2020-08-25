A Guide to the Table Manners of Golden Retrievers

If you look at a company of friends enjoying lunch, you will see how differently people eat. One makes the most of every moment and every piece on his or her plate, while another is always in such a hurry that they can hardly remember what they have just eaten.
This video shows two golden retrievers equally enjoying carrots: one of the dogs holds a vegetable in her paws and takes small bites, while the other is completely 'absorbed' in eating its tasty treat.
There are two ways to eat a carrot☝️ pic.twitter.com/QOeSet50nu— Lily & Teddy 💖 (@goldenlily2017) August 16, 2020
All comments
Show new comments (0)