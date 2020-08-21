Husky Heaven: Furballs Have Fun at Dog Cafe

Footage shared on YouTube by ViralHog captures visitors at the Huskitory cafe in Taman Asean, Melaka, Malaysia. When it is time for the fluffy snowdogs to spend time with the attendees, they run in simultaneously but are overly enthusiastic, causing a bit of ruckus. Luckily, the cute furballs quickly settle down and enjoy a fun-filled afternoon together.
"Customers are swarmed by husky dogs in a dog cafe in Melaka, Malaysia,” the animal-lover who recorded the footage told the video licensor.
Husky heaven!
