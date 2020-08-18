Hope Mommy Will Be Proud of Me! Golden Retriever Takes Lunchbox From Table

Our pets are often capable of many things that take us by surprise.
This video shows an adult golden retriever standing on its back legs while trying to get a lunchbox that is apparently filled with something very tasty.
The dog manages to do it so carefully that viewers might expect the person behind the camera to praise their smart pet. But the reaction was quite different...
Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram
#goldensdoingthings 😂😂 Credit via TK tracyrimsey #busted #goldenretriever #hundeliebe #hundemomente #dogswithjobs #köln #goldensdoingthings
