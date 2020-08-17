What? No Walks Today?! Dressed-Up Dog Looks Furious

A video has been shared on Instagram recently, showing a little dog dressed up as a killer doll named Chucky (from the Child's Play horror film).
At first, we see the dog standing behind a dollhouse as if holding a blood-stained knife. Then, we hear the word 'Run' in the background and see the dog running towards the camera.
It looks funny and scary at the same time, what do you think?
여름엔 더우니까.. 공포영화로 가자🤔 미소야~ 🎬🔈🔈🔈 #처키맛집#처키
