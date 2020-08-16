Please, Don't Stop: Golden Retriever Puppy is in Heaven While Being Patted

A video uploaded to Instagram recently shows an adorable golden retriever puppy, whose name is Emmanuel, which appears to be just a few months old, enjoying moments of tenderness and care it receives from a person.
A woman is patting the dog on its face and the back of its ears and the puppy does not even open its eyes - it is absolutely relaxed and happy.
"You can do that all day", one of the viewers wrote, as if suggesting what the puppy would say...or maybe the owner?
