Golden Retriever Makes Daring Rescue to Save Friend

Footage shared on Twitter captures an adorable golden retriever climbing into the back seat of a car after realizing he had left his favorite stuffed bear in the vehicle. Although he climbs in from the very back, which is filled to the brim with items packed for the trip, amazingly, the pup is able to reach and rescue his “best friend.”
when you forget your best friend in the car— Humor And Animals (@humorandanimals) August 14, 2020
(otto_noah_goldenretriever IG)
(ottonoahgoldenretriever : tiktok) pic.twitter.com/nm9m64tdlo
Now that’s a loyal companion that will do anything for his bestie! No bears left behind!
All comments
Show new comments (0)