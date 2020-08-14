Gimme More! Goofy Golden Retriever Gets Some Rubs in Slow Motion

Just look at this goofy golden retriever, getting all the rubs in slow motion! This looks ridiculous, but the doggo is clearly happy and is almost ecstatic, so no one has a reason to complain here.
Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram
Everyone knows doggos are sweet and adorable - but they can be also hyperactive, so you can't even take a picture of them. Thousands of photos won't guarantee you'll get a good picture of your pet instead of some messy spot resembling a small tornado. Luckily, there is a good option for those prolific canines!
Just look at this goofy golden retriever, getting all the rubs in slow motion! This looks ridiculous, but the doggo is clearly happy and is almost ecstatic, so no one has a reason to complain here.
Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram
You know those incredibly rude people who help themselves to your fridge without asking when they come over? Certain animals are like that as well, as a greedy monkey recently demonstrated.
According to the uploader of the video, both the golden retriever and the crab were unharmed during their playtime despite the intensity and vigour of it.
The king of all animals, the lion inhabits grasslands and savannas in sub-Saharan Africa and Western India. This predator has the loudest roar of all the big cats. It's so thunderous it can get up to 114 decibels and can be heard from as far away as eight kilometres (five miles).
Dogs are great companions and they provide us with awesome memories as they are eager to do everything with us. They are happy to go for walks, swim in the sea, go sunbathing, dig holes, get belly rubs, fetch sticks, or listen to stories - all is well when their friends are with them.
The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.
Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.
The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.
In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.
A user comment will be deleted if it:
The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.
Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com
The letter must contain:
If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.
In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.
To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com
All comments
Show new comments (0)