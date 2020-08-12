German Shepherd Loves Cooling Off With Water Hose

Footage shared on Twitter captures a German shepherd out on the patio enjoying a bit of playtime with a hose as his owner waters the yard. The pup is seen playfully drinking the water and repeatedly coming back for more.
Dogs need this not walks let them cool down too pic.twitter.com/dUFPdPnszO— Stephen Bartholomew (@StephenTrusdol) August 12, 2020
“Dogs need this not walks let them cool down too,” his owner wrote in the tweet.
Now that’s a fun way to chill out!
