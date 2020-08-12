What in the World?! Cat Scared by Social Media Filter

A cat has been captured on video as its owner was trying on a new filter face. When the girl starts to sing, her features appear to be a reflection with ripples in water after a stone is thrown in it. The little feline's eyes widen and the kitty looks like it screams before trying to escape from the scary human.
The hilarious video has already been watched over 350,000 times.
Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram
Poor kitty 😅😹❤️ • 😻Follow @cats_yye 😻 😻Follow @cats_yye 😻 • Credit: katherinleyva1 (TikTok) • #catloversclub #cat #cats #catofinstagram #catoftheday #catlover #catsagram #catlovers #cat_features #catlady #catlife #catlove #catsgram #cutecat #cutecats #cutest #meow #kittycat #catinstagram #catsclub #cats_of_instagram #kitty #ilovemycat #caturday #catsofig #thedailykitten #bestmeow #excellent_cats #lovekittens #gato
All comments
Show new comments (0)