Floating Dog? Adorable Shiba Inu Learns to Swim

A cute Shiba Inu has been captured on video floating in a pool. The funny footage shows the dog first drifting near one of the pool's walls and then, with assistance, swimming in the water.
These dogs are not a water breed and generally don't instinctively take to swimming. However, with proper training and lots of patience, even Shiba Inu can develop a love of swimming.
漂流犬🦊🤣 すぐ漂ってしまう…❤️ お風呂じゃないよ〜 * * 久しぶりだったから 泳ぎ方忘れちゃったかな🤣 応援したくなっちゃうでしょ♡ * * この後にライジャケなしでも 泳いでみたのでまた次に💌 * * * #豆助の夏休み #漂流犬 #泳ぐ犬 #swimmingdog #ezydog #柴犬 #豆柴 #日本犬 #柴わんこ #おとぼけフェイス #しばいぬ #まめしば #shiba #shibainu #shibadog #mameshiba #시바견 #시바이누 #pecoいぬ部 #サンデイ #ここ柴部 #shiba_snap #いぬのきもち #シバフル #ナデシル #9gag #barked #shibaaaaainu #エブリドッグ @3day.pet @pecotv
