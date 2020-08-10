Hey, Who Are You? Sheep Are Interested in Cameraman

There are more than 200 sheep breeds known these days.
Apart from being multi-purpose animals, sheep are curious and funny.
A video has been shared on Instagram recently, showing a flock of sheep grazing in a picturesque mountainous area. Little bells can be heard ringing as the animals move along the grassland.
Once the author of the video approaches the sheep, some of them take a break from eating and come up very close to the camera as if asking: "hey, man, this is our field, are you allowed to film here?"
