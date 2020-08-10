May I Come In? Golden Retriever Indecisive About Entering the Room

Meet Holden the golden retriever from Cary, North Carolina, who is (according to his personal website) five years old and is "obsessed with going on long walks, hot dogs and anything that squeaks."
This video shows Holden looking from behind a half-open door while his owner calls him to enter the room. "You can push the door open," she can be heard saying. While Holden continues to weigh all his options, his sister Sophie rushes into the room as if nobody was standing in her way.
