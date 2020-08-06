Happy Golden Retriever Loving Life

Footage shared on Twitter captures a sweet golden retriever sitting down on the ground, happily looking at his owner. The happy-go-lucky pup looks to be loving life while smiling from ear-to-ear, seemingly without a care in the world.
Practicing my smile, plz tag any good boys pic.twitter.com/FvL1XXwp3d— Napa the Golden (@napathegolden) August 6, 2020
The pleased pup then suddenly catches a ball tossed by his owner with precision, not even having to move. Leave it to our pets to learn how to stop and appreciate life.
Let us all live vicariously through this zen canine!
