Autobots, Roll Out: Dog Trio Work Together to Nab Owners’ Food

Footage shared on Twitter captures a corgi atop its fellow “siblings” in the kitchen in an attempt to swipe up their owners’ plate of food, which is sitting on the stove. The cute puppers seem to have absolutely zero remorse for their mischievous mission, smiling back at the camera while being caught in the act.
Partners in crime 😎😂— The Puppies Club (@thepuppiesclub) August 4, 2020
(funnybubbledogs / IG) pic.twitter.com/Ld1umL7VfS
Next time, watch out, little buddies! That stove could be hot! Someone get these cuties a snack!
