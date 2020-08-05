Perfect Shot! Watch Sly Cat Attack Lazy Kitty in Most Unusual Way

For some, it may be a nostalgic reminder of childhood mischief with siblings, while for others, it's an amusing video of a cat deploying a perfect technique to irritate another. This video of these two quarrelling kitties is going viral on Twitter.
The 9-second clip shows a skinny, black and white cat strolling casually until it lies down, looks at the other cat in the corner, and shoots itself into her with a crash. What's also hilarious is the reaction of the other cat, which is caught completely off guard.
Surgical strike... pic.twitter.com/rjDzHhEJiQ— Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) August 5, 2020
