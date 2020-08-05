Splashing and Drinking: Thirsty Golden Retiever Can't Get Enough Water

It is a hot day outside and this poor golden retriever is very thirsty - but also very goofy, so it can't refrain from splashing water while drinking it from a fountain. Well, maybe, it is a smart move, as it gives the doggo a bit of cold water and helps to survive the hot summer sun. Or, maybe, the doggo wants to dig deeper in order to find even cooler water under the fountain?
It's another 🔥🥵🔥 day. This pupper decides that a drink and splash is needed. Good idea— Golden Retriever Channel (@GoldretrieverUS) August 3, 2020
(talesofalabpuppy IG) pic.twitter.com/xP8oPvvUpa
