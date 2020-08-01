No, You First! Two Cute Kitties Playfully Pass Milk Bowl to Each Other

You may call it a display of etiquette, but these two cuties sure can't decide who should take the first sip of milk from the bowl. The 10-second video clip has garnered over 8K views on Twitter.
The video shows the two cats passing a milk bowl to one another using their paws. Every time one of them tries to take a sip, it changes its mind and passes the bowl to the other one. The cycle keeps on repeating and no one knows who finally took the first sip.
From the city of Navab🙏— Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) July 31, 2020
Pehle aap pehle aap.. pic.twitter.com/YpTe4QT8gF
