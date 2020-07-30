Golden High Five! Dog Learns a New Trick

A cute golden retriever has been captured on video giving high fives to its owner. The dog gives its paw when the woman asks in Portuguese, "Give me your paw".
The adorable golden retriever apparently loves the new skill, high fiving the woman with different paws.
This very excited box has learned a golden high-5. Must show you immediately. Get ready 3-2-1🙌— Golden Retriever Channel (@GoldretrieverUS) July 26, 2020
(gffkennel IG )#sundayvibes#weekendsmiles #cutenessoverload pic.twitter.com/JOKCPwurLz
