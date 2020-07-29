Stylin' & Profilin': Cool Canine Chills While Riding Shotgun

Footage shared on Twitter features a TikTok video in which a pit bull is seen sitting in the front seat of a car while stopped in traffic. The pup is decked out in some sweet gear, including sunglasses, an athletic shirt, a digital watch and a shiny, spiked collar.
I will live the rest of my life knowing I’ll never be as cool as this dog pic.twitter.com/iVI7bhcQRh— Adam Aston (@adamgreattweet) July 28, 2020
As people in the next car over call out to him, the nonchalant canine cooly looks over to the adoring fans while continuing to take in the relaxing ride. That dog looks way cooler than the average car companion!
