We Love Cuddles: Golden Retriever Puppies Sleep in a Pile

Several golden retriever puppies have been captured on a video preparing to sleep in a pile. One by one, they approach a sleeping pooch, getting themselves comfortable around it.
The adorable puppies nap that way because of the sense of security in sleeping on top of each other. This warm, quiet, and peaceful atmosphere makes them calmer and more secure.
Good Evening from the Golden Retriever Channel. The kids are cuddling in for the night. A fluffy pupper pile is pretty sweet stuff— Golden Retriever Channel (@GoldretrieverUS) July 28, 2020
Snoozles💤😴😴😴 💤
(arrowwoodretrievers IG)#DogsofTwittter #dogcelebration #fluffypuppies pic.twitter.com/Bq1wriAGh4
