Grizzlies Just Wanna Have Fun: Bear Loves Posing for Camera

Footage shared on YouTube captures a family of bears in Yellowhead County, Alberta, Canada. One of those grizzlies, a beautiful, friendly gal, is seen comfortably walking up to a car in which the passenger is recording their encounter and then proceeding to pose for the camera.
The person filming the footage, who is used to seeing these bears, told the video licensor in a statement: “I’ve been watching and videoing and taking pictures of these cubs and sow for the past two years. I have pictures of the sow when she was a cub also. These three are fairly photogenic. On this particular day, this young sow came up to the guard-rail while I was taking pictures, then I started to video her.”
Such a showstopping forest-dweller!
