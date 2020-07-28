Future Messi or Ronaldo? Bull Terrier Demonstrates Its Best Football Skills

A bull terrier named Bunta has been filmed kicking a football around a pitch. According to the caption, Bunta was “practicing” a lot during the afternoon, making its owner wonder whether it will ever be like Messi or Ronaldo. It looks like Bunta is not preoccupied with such ambitious goals, however, but is simply enjoying a good afternoon in the company of its favourite human.
He ran a lot in the afternoon practice⚽️🐖💨 Can I be like Messi and Ronaldo?🐷🤔 午後の練習はたくさん走った⚽️🐖💨 メッシやロナウドのようになれるかな？🐷🤔
