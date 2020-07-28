Golden Retriever Catches Water From Garden Hose in Slow Motion

A golden retriever has been captured on video while playing with water from a hose. The dog steps on a pedal, generating a little fountain of water and catches it with its mouth.
The funny video was shot in slow motion, allowing viewers to better see the retriever's moves.
Watch this doggo make a slow-mo water grab. Very cool in more ways than one😎#splishsplash#welovedogsusa#dogcelebration— Golden Retriever Channel (@GoldretrieverUS) July 26, 2020
Thanks @lifeinthedogpile IG pic.twitter.com/PC9rU2PlAs
All comments
Show new comments (0)