‘Hole in One!’: Golden Retriever Pup Plays Golf

Footage shared on Twitter captures an adorable golden retriever pup getting in a round on the golf course. While helping his owner out during the game, the young canine is thrilled to realize that he has just scored a hole-in-one shot and proceeds to run around, celebrating with pure joy.
hole in one! ⛳️😂— Amy Retriever (@AmyRetrieverDog) July 26, 2020
Caption IG @hannah___catherine 📸
That victory lap is everything!
