We’re Going Shopping: Golden Retriever Puppy Rides in Cart

A golden retriever puppy in Tampa, Florida has been captured on video sitting in a shopping cart.
The adorable puppy called Finley is apparently enjoying its ride through the supermarket despite a seemingly serious injury on its side. According to its owner, the puppy could barely walk, having recently had its front leg operated on, so she used the cart to entertain the pooch.
Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram
There’s something about Target that always makes you feel better 🎯 🐾 #tbt #fondly_finley #dogswithspecialneeds • • • • #goldenretriever #goldenretrieverpuppy #goldenpuppy #goldenpuppies #goldenretrieverlove #retrieverlifemagazine #goldenlovers #retrieverlife #doggo #goldenretrieverlover #goldenretrieversworld #goldenretrieverclub #puppy #puppylove #puppy #puppygram #retrieverpuppy #retrievers_ig #pawnatics #dailygoldenfluff #goldenretrieversofinstagram #icanteven **I am aware dogs aren’t not allowed in target who are not service animals or service animals in training- the manager gave me special permission due to our circumstances to bring him in and the cart was sanitized after. Any hate comments will be deleted**
