Cute Baby Rhino Loves to Be Groomed

The colours of rhinos depend on their species, in fact, at first glance, it seems that the names of the species of rhinoceros actually originated from their colour: white rhino, black rhino. But here not everything is so obvious and unambiguous, the fact is that the real skin colour of both white and black rhinoceros is the same - grey-brown, but due to the fact that these rhinos like to wallow in the ground of different colours, which colours them in different colours, and their names went.
Here you can see how cute little rhino loves to be brushed.
Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram
All comments
Show new comments (0)