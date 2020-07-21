Athletic German Shepherd Nails Precise Long Jump Into Pool

Footage shared on YouTube captures Rover, a super-fit German shepherd, at a training facility in Plymouth, Wisconsin, back in February. The muscular, good-looking pup is seen eagerly yet patiently waiting to be given the command for him to run at full speed and jump into the pool while catching a flying object with utter precision.
“In the video, my dog was dock diving into a pool, my dog's name is Rover! He's a German Shepherd and he's super athletic!" his proud owner, the associate executive director of the non-profit Three Hounds Training Ground, told the video licensor.
Now that’s a good boy, to say the least!
