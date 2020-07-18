Facing His Fears: Golden Retriever Tries to Grab a Ball From Water

Register
    This boy has a problem. The ocean stole his ball

    © Photo : Golden Retriever Channel/twitter
    Dogs are believed to feel comfortable in the water, and they usually are quite happy to accompany their owners for a swim. However, they have their fears too and a fear of water is not that rare among dogs.

    A video was shared on Twitter earlier this week, showing a golden retriever playing with a ball on the shore.

    Once the ball fell onto the wet sand, the dog tried to approach it but the toy was so close to the water that the tide - and not the retriever -  almost grabbed it.  

    Although the dog looked a bit scared of the waves and was crouching, it eventually managed to 'release' the ball from the ocean's 'captivity'. 

