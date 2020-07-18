Facing His Fears: Golden Retriever Tries to Grab a Ball From Water

A video was shared on Twitter earlier this week, showing a golden retriever playing with a ball on the shore.
Once the ball fell onto the wet sand, the dog tried to approach it but the toy was so close to the water that the tide - and not the retriever - almost grabbed it.
Although the dog looked a bit scared of the waves and was crouching, it eventually managed to 'release' the ball from the ocean's 'captivity'.
This boy has a problem. The ocean stole his ball. Now, he has to save it. But, he is not so sure about waves🌊— Golden Retriever Channel (@GoldretrieverUS) July 16, 2020
What to do?#cutenessoverload #dogcelebration
(Itsboonebaby IG) pic.twitter.com/bMRW1WwPdI
