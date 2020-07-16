The Matrix is Out of Sync: Pigeon Freezes in Mid-Air

The footage shows the bird hovering in the sky in an unnatural pose as locals are figuring out how to help it. According to the author of the Twitter post, the incident took place in Tulua, Colombia, while there seemed to be no wires in which the pigeon could get stuck.
Meanwhile, commentators have started to look for novel explanations; some suggested that in fact there were wires, while others have stuck to mysticism, suggesting a theory of parallel realities.
Comentan que esto ocurrió en Tuluá Valle, una paloma pareciera haber quedado detenida en el tiempo....— ★·.·´HeChIzErO`·.·★ ® (@Hechizero_38) July 9, 2020
Aparentemente no se observan cables donde pudiera estar atorada ¿Que crees que ocurrió aquí?#MisteriosChingones pic.twitter.com/BGJ9NeReaG
