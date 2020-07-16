Beautiful Husky Super Thrilled Over Park Time

Footage shared on Twitter captures a Siberian husky’s reaction when she is told by her human “dad” that he is about to take her to
Man is an animal that makes bargains: no other animal does this - no dog exchanges bones with another.#husky #dogs #puppy #dog #doggy #happiness #MotivationalQuotes pic.twitter.com/kRPRWKgJ9H— HUSKY HEAVEN 🇺🇸 (@HUSKYLOVERSUSA1) July 8, 2020
the park. The cute pup is instantly so thrilled by this that she gets too excited and slightly “misbehaves.”
Her owner immediately states that he will not take the overly zealous pup to the park, with her immediately turning her fake gnawing on his knee into kisses in the most hilarious way.
“Don’t try to give me kisses!” he scoffs as she attempts to exhibit model behavior. Come on, dad! It’s time to head to the park!
