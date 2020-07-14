Register
    Sweet Golden Retriever Caught in Deep Slumber

    Sweet Golden Retriever Caught in Deep Slumber

    Screenshot/Instagram
    Most people experience that “slump” during the middle of the workweek. Our pet companions get that feeling too, as a slumberous canine recently demonstrated.

    Footage shared on Instagram captures Dottie, an adorable golden retriever gal, in the middle of her “Wednesday snoozles.” The tuckered-out pup is seen lying on her back next to one of her siblings, totally knocked out with paws in the air as her owner gently attempts to wake her up. 

    While petting her doesn’t work, prodding her to make a funny face eventually seems to do the trick. The sweet gal looks surprised and adorably sleepy when she finally wakes up.

