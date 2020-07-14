Gimme That! Golden Retriever Pup Tries to Take Stick From Big Doggo

Just look at these golden retrievers, holding onto the same stick! The poor pup just wants to bite it as hard as possible, but the adult doggo is bigger and stronger. Don't worry, little buddy, you will soon be big and strong too. Even now, your humans will certainly play fetch with you - and it will be a lot of fun!
Good Morning UK Goldie's. Out for walkies already. Big brother is teaching pupper the "fine art" of branch management. Little guy is catching on fast.. or grabbing.— Golden Retriever Channel (@GoldretrieverUS) July 12, 2020
