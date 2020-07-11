Dangerous Love: Cat Almost Chokes Its Pal With a Hug

This poor black kitty is being hugged so violently it feels really uncomfortable. The white cat, however, sees no problem here and even cleans its friend, licking the black feline's head. Well, we can surely say there is no aggression, but sometimes even good intentions must be limited - for everyone's safety.
Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram
Funny Cat . 😂😂😆 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 😻 😻⠀ 😻 😻 . #CATS #catofyou #CATSOFINSTAGRAM #CATSTAGRAM #CATLOVER #CATOFTHEDAY #cattuso #CATSTAGRAM #CATLOVERSCLUB #CATLOVER #猫 #고양이 #Katzen #chats #kediler #кішки #قطط #KITTENS #monaco #KITTENSTAGRAM #KITTENSDAILY #PETS #ENIMALS #Cute #quarantine #애완동물 #catsagram #LA #Tiktok #tiktokcats
All comments
Show new comments (0)