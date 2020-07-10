A Tiny Swimming Pool? Golden Retriever Puppy Tries Splashing in Bowl

A video has been uploaded to Instagram recently, showing a golden retriever puppy splashing in a bowl in the kitchen.
Look how actively he is doing it! The expression on his face is so serious as if the puppy was telling us: do you think exploring the world is easy?
An adult golden retriever, probably the puppy's parent, was caught on camera entering the kitchen just in time to see its baby standing in a puddle.
Convinced this thing is a tiny swimming pool 💦💦 #morewaterplease
