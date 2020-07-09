Newly Adopted Pup Gazes Lovingly at ‘Dad’

Footage shared on Twitter captures a sweet pitbull pup being petted by her new owner at a pet store adoption event. Video shows the cute doggo’s new “dad” gently petting and comforting her as they embrace one another - with the adorable pup looking into her adopter’s eyes with the happiest expression in the world.
The look on this dog’s face after being adopted says it all... ❤️😭— FierceWarriorNStilettos (@InactionNever) July 8, 2020
pic.twitter.com/M9Hahl2Lnk
They are lucky to have found each other. I’m not crying, you’re crying!
All comments
Show new comments (0)