Food for Thought: Cat Helps Itself to Some Milk During Online Prayer

However, for Dr. Robert Willis, Dean of Canterbury, who was holding an online prayer for Canterbury Cathedral earlier this week, the appearance of a cat during the morning broadcast might have earned many more viewers than usual.
The cat, whose name is Tiger, was caught on camera stealing milk from a mug that stood on a table beside the priest. While Dr. Willis was talking about the "Kingdom of God", Tiger did not waste time and helped himself to a tasty drink.
Moments later, the priest interrupted the service to apologize to his viewers. "Sorry, we’ve acquired a friend this morning," Dr. Willis said and then stroked the feline.
В Кентерберийском соборе кот попил молока во время утренней онлайн-проповеди. pic.twitter.com/5CAYlDKoEK— Слоновый прыгунчик (@shrewsru) July 8, 2020
