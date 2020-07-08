Cute Chipmunk Says ‘Thanks’ With a Smooch

Footage shared on YouTube by Viral Hog captures a chipmunk munching on snacks in the palm of a woman’s hand in St. Louis, Missouri. The precious, little forest-dweller is seen quickly gobbling up delicious treats such as corn and seeds and appears to give his caretaker a kiss.
"About three years ago we fell in love with chipmunks, it started out with one and now it has grown to 9. We take care of them like a dog or cat, we feed them the best foods and provide water to them,” the caretaker said in a statement to the video licensor, adding she knows where each chipmunk lives and goes to them rather than have them come out in the open and possibly be in danger.
Probably the cutest dining companion ever!
